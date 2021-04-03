Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Morgan Advanced Materials plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MCRUF)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morgan Advanced Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

