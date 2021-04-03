Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.21% from the company’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

UBER opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.67 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,002,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,277 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

