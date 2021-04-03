Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €27.50 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JEN. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.57 ($33.61).

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €26.00 ($30.59) on Tuesday. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of €14.03 ($16.51) and a fifty-two week high of €30.22 ($35.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.62.

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

