John Rothwell Buys 454,000 Shares of Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) Stock

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) insider John Rothwell bought 454,000 shares of Austal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.20 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,000,162.00 ($714,401.43).

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Austal’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Austal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Austal

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

