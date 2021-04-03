Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Insider Elizabeth Trehu Sells 13,500 Shares

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $136,215.00.

Elizabeth Trehu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Elizabeth Trehu sold 6,500 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $78,065.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Elizabeth Trehu sold 2,452 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $16,575.52.

NASDAQ JNCE opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $476.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.50. Equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 434.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

