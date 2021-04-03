JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $137.62 Million Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 4.28% of BankUnited worth $137,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKU. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

