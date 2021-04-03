JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 355.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,106,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,227,408 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SLM were worth $162,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SLM by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SLM by 81.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $366.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

