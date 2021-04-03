JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $9.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.18.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

