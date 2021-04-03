JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 141.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,621,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123,316 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $152,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $43.91 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.