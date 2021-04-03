JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Target Price to GBX 490

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 492 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($6.40) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 525.50 ($6.87).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of LON AUTO opened at GBX 560 ($7.32) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 573.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 573.53. The stock has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 623.20 ($8.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.04.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.