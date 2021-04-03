Karen Blasing Sells 500 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Karen Blasing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $367,240.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.47, for a total value of $586,410.00.

ZS stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.49 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

