KCM Investment Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus lifted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.81.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins stock opened at $257.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.47. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.61 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

