KCM Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,792,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 107,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $151.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.01 and a 1 year high of $156.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.88. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.32.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

