KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Up 8.7%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) rose 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.17 and last traded at $61.93. Approximately 55,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,909,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.54.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth $3,803,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth $13,041,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter worth $7,924,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

