Kering’s (PPRUY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PPRUY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.00.

PPRUY opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.77. Kering has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $74.44.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

