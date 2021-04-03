Kevin Rendino Purchases 1,506 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino bought 1,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $11,084.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 381,536 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

On Thursday, March 25th, Kevin Rendino bought 1,892 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $13,887.28.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kevin Rendino bought 3,720 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.80.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Kevin Rendino bought 4,533 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $32,728.26.

On Monday, March 1st, Kevin Rendino bought 11,278 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $83,457.20.

NASDAQ TURN opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,920,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 109,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in 180 Degree Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,317,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

See Also: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.