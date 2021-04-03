KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. DA Davidson also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

