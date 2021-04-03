KeyCorp Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $140.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2021 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

AME stock opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $129.13.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in AMETEK by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

