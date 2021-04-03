Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Shares of KYCCF opened at $474.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.47. Keyence has a 52-week low of $297.00 and a 52-week high of $587.00.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

