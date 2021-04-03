KickToken (KICK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.98 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $15.48 million and $1.98 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 144.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051837 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.02 or 0.00665577 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00069348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00027950 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.