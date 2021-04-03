Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 180,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 582,488 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $8,554,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,169,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 336.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

