Kingdom Game 4.0 Price Reaches $0.0538 on Top Exchanges (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $13,485.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00074935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.00299085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00091164 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $440.84 or 0.00749472 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00027788 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00015384 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

