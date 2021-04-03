Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 929,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK opened at $28.02 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $400.55 million, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.