Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Trading 7.6% Higher

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $78.49 and last traded at $78.49. 373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 161,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.08. Analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 153,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

