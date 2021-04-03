KuCoin Shares (KCS) One Day Volume Hits $7.88 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00051491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.81 or 0.00669949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00069144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027847 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Token Profile

KuCoin Shares (CRYPTO:KCS) is a token. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

