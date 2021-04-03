Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 48,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,485. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

