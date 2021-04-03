Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Kyowa Kirin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Kyowa Kirin stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. Kyowa Kirin has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals focused on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor; and G-LASTA/Peglasta/Neulasta for chemotherapy-induced febrile neutropenia.

