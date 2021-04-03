L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $85.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective upped by MKM Partners from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE:LB opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. L Brands has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $64.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

