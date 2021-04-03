Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys Shares of 5,507 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $714,191.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

