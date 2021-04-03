Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $266,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Marino Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 512.0% in the third quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 378,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 316,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $161.98 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.70 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

