Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $286,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,479,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $9,250,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,493,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,565,000 after buying an additional 1,199,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $57.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

