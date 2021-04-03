Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,445,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 115,799 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

Telefónica Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

