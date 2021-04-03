Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen Sells 8,223 Shares

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57.

LE stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $803.70 million, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at $36,700,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth $2,052,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 47,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lands’ End by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 45,390 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 30,069 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

