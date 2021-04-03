Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.85.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $167.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.65. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $90.32 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 317,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,348,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

