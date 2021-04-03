Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lantheus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,291,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,829,000 after acquiring an additional 435,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lantheus by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 111,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNTH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

LNTH opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $41,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Blanchfield sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $74,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and have sold 40,267 shares valued at $740,935. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

