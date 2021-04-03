Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $280.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.75 and its 200 day moving average is $251.56. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $159.41 and a 52 week high of $283.25. The company has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.59.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

