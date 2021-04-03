LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.74 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $17.74 million and $29,566.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can now be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 43.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000455 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00038103 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

