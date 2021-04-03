LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Purchases $40,400.00 in Stock

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LiveXLive Media stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $318.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 40.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

