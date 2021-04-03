Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 70.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $191.32 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $192.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.58. The firm has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.12.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

