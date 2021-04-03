LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,852 Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after acquiring an additional 470,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

