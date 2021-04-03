LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194,569 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 100.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,734,000 after acquiring an additional 721,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $21,865,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at $18,530,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 813,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $58.31 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.