LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 246,937 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $603.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $592.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $564.34. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $260.00 and a 12-month high of $626.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.27.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

