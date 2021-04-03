LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $107.98 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $120.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,102,434.36. Insiders sold a total of 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.89.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

