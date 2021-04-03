LPL Financial LLC Sells 240 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $264.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.61. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $155.51 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 601.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

