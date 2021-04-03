LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.57.

Shares of LTC opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Diversified LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

