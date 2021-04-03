Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $92.57 on Thursday. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 4,451 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $489,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,320,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

