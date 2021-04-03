M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $121.26 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $137.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.25.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

