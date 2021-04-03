M Holdings Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

