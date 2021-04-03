M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $717,000 Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $1,661,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,186 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $5,295,000.

Shares of FMB stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $57.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

