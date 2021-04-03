M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $259,000 in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $9.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

